Ruiz isn't in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz is hitting just .182 against left-handed pitching in 2019, so he'll bow out of the starting nine with Drew Smyly slated to take the mound for Texas. Hanser Alberto is starting at the hot corner and will lead off with Ruiz on the bench.

