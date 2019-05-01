Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Out for afternoon game
Ruiz will sit for the afternoon portion of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Ruiz takes a seat against southpaw Carlos Rodon. Hanser Alberto will take over at third base. Ruiz will likely return for the nightcap with righty Ivan Nova on the mound.
