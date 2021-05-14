site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Out of Friday's lineup
Ruiz is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
Ruiz is 1-for-10 over his past four games and will sit Friday, even with righty Corey Kluber on the mound for New York. Pat Valaika will start at the keystone for Baltimore in the series opener.
