Ruiz is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz will take a seat with a lefty (Tommy Milone) on the bump for Seattle, but the 25-year-old seems to have temporarily recaptured the large side of a platoon role at third base. He started each of the Orioles' past five games, though he only managed two hits in 16 at-bats.