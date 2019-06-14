Ruiz is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz will take a seat after starting the last three games with southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Boston. The 25-year-old is slashing .163/.196/.184 with a 27.5 percent strikeout rate over his last 17 games.

