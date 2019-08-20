Ruiz went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

It's his eighth homer of the season, and Ruiz's third in 21 plate appearances since being called back up from Triple-A Norfolk. The 25-year-old isn't getting consistent playing time right now, but if he continues going yard he could bash his way into a starting role down the stretch.