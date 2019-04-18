Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Rays.

The 24-year-old now sports a poor .212/.333/.365 slash line through 18 games with two homers and eight RBI. Ruiz doesn't offer much fantasy upside, but the O's seem content with his play at third base for now, assuring him of at least consistent playing time -- if not consistent production.