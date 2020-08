Ruiz was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Rays for an unspecified reason, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

One of the hotter hitters in the Baltimore lineup early on this season, Ruiz's streak of five straight starts will come to an end after he was surprisingly scratched. Pat Valaika will enter the lineup at third base and bat seventh in place of Ruiz. Expect manager Brandon Hyde to provide an explanation behind Ruiz's removal from the lineup later Sunday.