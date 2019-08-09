Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Rejoins big-league club
Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Ruiz was sent to Norfolk on July 24 after posting a .764 OPS over 15 games in the month, and he now returns to the Orioles just over two weeks later. The 25-year-old has a .238/.306/.335 slash line with five homers in 89 games this season.
