Ruiz is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz will sit for a fourth consecutive game as the Orioles once again go with Hanser Alberto (third) and Richie Martin (shortstop) on the left side of their infield. The 25-year-old has struggled mightily in June, slashing just .167/.224/.185 with just one extra-base hit (double) and a 29.3 percent strikeout rate in 19 games.