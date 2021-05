Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run, a walk and a strikeout as Baltimore fell 5-2 to Seattle on Tuesday.

Ruiz's fifth inning shot knotted the game 1-1 and he came around to score in the ninth on a Trey Mancini single. His .164 average justifies semi-regular playing time on an Orioles team without any expectations and Ruiz won't be a factor unless he can string a few solid games together.