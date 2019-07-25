Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Nofolk following Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Ruiz had a respectable .764 OPS over 15 games in July, but he'll return to Norfolk after being stationed on the bench for the last three contests. Overall the 25-year-old has a .238/.306/.335 slash line with five homers in 260 at-bats this season.

