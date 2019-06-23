Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Sits again Sunday
Ruiz remains on the bench Sunday against Seattle, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Ruiz sits for the second game in a row against another lefty in Yusei Kikuchi. The Orioles line up to face lefties in their first two games of next week as well, so Ruiz may not return to the lineup until Friday's game against Cleveland. Jonathan Villar slides to second base in his absence, with Richie Martin starting at shortstop.
