Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Sits to begin doubleheader
Ruiz is out of the lineup Saturday for Game 1 of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Hanser Alberto gets the start at third base and will bat leadoff against Rays left-hander Brendan McKay. Ruiz owns a woeful .458 OPS with 15 strikeouts in 50 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. In his last seven starts, the left-handed hitting third baseman has a .318 batting average with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. The 25-year-old is slashing .237/.307/.332 across 80 games during his first season in Baltimore.
