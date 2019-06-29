Ruiz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz recently sat for four straight with the Orioles facing a string of opposing lefty starters, and he will head the bench again Saturday, this time against a righty in Zach Plesac. The 25-year-old is batting just .207/.270/.224 in June, and his line against right-handed pitching is down to .237/.321/.341. He could lose out on more starts to Hanser Alberto if he doesn't pick it up.