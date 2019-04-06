Ruiz will be given a day off Saturday, Hanser Alberto will start at third base and will bat sixth in the order against the Yankees.

This is first game this season that Ruiz has been left out of the lineup. The 24-year-old is batting .240/.296/.320 in 27 plate appearances so far this year. He should return to the lineup after this regularly scheduled off day in the series finale against New York.

