Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The lefty-hitting Ruiz will sit for the third time in four games, though his absence from the lineup Sunday will come with a right-hander (Nathan Eovaldi) on the mound. Renato Nunez will handle the hot corner while Trey Mancini gets a turn as the Orioles' designated hitter.