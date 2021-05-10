site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Sitting against southpaw
Ruiz isn't starting Monday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz will be on the bench for the third time in the last five games with left-hander Martin Perez starting for Boston. Pat Valaika will play second base and bat eighth.
