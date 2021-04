Ruiz will sit for the afternoon portion of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz was expected to sit Monday, but that game got rained out. The Orioles will use the lineup they intended to use for that contest in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Ruiz will be on the bench for the afternoon game but should have a good chance to start in the nightcap. Ramons Urias gets the start at second base in his absence.