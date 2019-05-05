Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Rays are expected to use southpaw Ryan Yarbrough as their primary pitcher in the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Ruiz will rest in favor of the right-handed Hanser Alberto. After claiming the top third-base job out of spring training, Ruiz hasn't offered much utility in that capacity this season, slashing .233/.316/.320 with only five extra-base hits in 117 plate appearances.