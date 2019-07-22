Ruiz is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz will hit the bench for Monday's series opener with southpaw Robbie Ray set to start for the Diamondbacks. Hanser Alberto is starting at third base in his place Monday, with Jonathan Villar at the keystone and Richie Martin at shortstop.

More News
Our Latest Stories