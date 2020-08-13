site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Slugs fourth homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ruiz went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Phillies.
Ruiz took Zach Eflin deep in the fifth inning, his fourth home run of the season. He's hit effectively for power early on in the campaign, as he's slugging .558 through 49 plate appearances.
