Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Smacks a home run
Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in the Orioles 8-2 win over the Tigers on Sunday.
Ruiz launched a two-run home run to right field in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead in what proved to be the game-winning runs for the Orioles. It's his second consecutive game with at least one RBI as he now has 41 RBI on the season to go along with 11 home runs and a .234/.305/.366 slashline across 325 at-bats. Ruiz and the Orioles wrap up a four-game series against Detroit on Monday before they come home to play the Blue Jays.
