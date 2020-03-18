Ruiz has slashed .440/.464/.680 with four extra-base hits and two RBI over 28 plate appearances this spring.

Although he didn't display extraordinary power numbers over his limited sample size, Ruiz was able to get on base with consistency. The 25-year-old will likely serve as the Orioles' starting third baseman to open the season. However, could face some competition eventually as Renato Nunez has been working at the position ahead of the likely debut of Ryan Mountcastle at some point in 2020, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.