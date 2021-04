Ruiz is starting at second base and batting fifth Friday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old will receive the Opening Day nod after he began receiving work at the keystone toward the end of spring training after Yolmer Sanchez was designated for assignment. Ruiz should remain in the mix at second base as long as he's serviceable in the field, withRamon Urias and Pat Valaika are also competing for reps.