Ruiz went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Ruiz got aboard with a fielder's choice in the second inning and stole second with two outs, but he didn't come around to score. It was his first steal of the year. He's added a homer, two RBI, four runs scored and a .148/.233/.259 slash line while working as a near-everyday second baseman. While Ruiz's numbers aren't impressive, he still holds an edge over Ramon Urias for playing time.