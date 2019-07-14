Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Takes seat Sunday
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
With manager Brandon Hyde clearing room for both Hanser Alberto and Richie Martin on the left side of the infield, Ruiz will be the odd man out. Of the three players, Alberto appears most secure in an everyday role, leaving Ruiz to essentially battle Martin for one spot in the lineup on most occasions. Ruiz has been the better performer of the two throughout the season but is still slashing just .230/.282/.336 with eight extra-base hits over the past two months.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.