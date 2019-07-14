Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With manager Brandon Hyde clearing room for both Hanser Alberto and Richie Martin on the left side of the infield, Ruiz will be the odd man out. Of the three players, Alberto appears most secure in an everyday role, leaving Ruiz to essentially battle Martin for one spot in the lineup on most occasions. Ruiz has been the better performer of the two throughout the season but is still slashing just .230/.282/.336 with eight extra-base hits over the past two months.