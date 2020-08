Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

Ruiz swatted his sixth homer of the season off Nationals starter Patrick Corbin in the fourth inning. The 26-year-old Ruiz has three homers in his last four games. The third baseman is hitting .259 with 12 RBI and eight runs scored in 14 games overall.