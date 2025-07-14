The Orioles have selected Austin with the 93rd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Austin is a quirky player, as he is a great athlete and runner who is excellent at making contact at the plate, although he hit for very little power in college and doesn't have a great approach. His best year was his sophomore season, and he slashed just .257/.353/.383 with two home runs and 22 steals in 59 games this spring. He played mostly infield in college but was announced as a center fielder.