The Orioles designated Contreras for assignment Thursday.
The transaction frees up a 40-man roster spot for Jacob Amaya, who was claimed off waivers. Contreras was a waiver claim himself just last week and could be on the move again. The righty has bounced around to four different organizations since October.
