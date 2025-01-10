The Orioles claimed Contreras off waivers from the Reds on Friday.

Contreras has now bounced around from the Angels to the Rangers to the Reds and now to the Orioles via the waivers process since late October. He is out of minor-league options, so the right-hander will have to be on Baltimore's Opening Day roster -- likely as a long reliever -- or would need to go through the waivers process again.