Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Contreras will be stretched out this spring in case he's needed as a starting pitcher or long reliever, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Contreras is out of minor-league options, so he'll need to be included on the Opening Day roster or will have to go through waivers again after being claimed five times this offseason (including twice by the Orioles). The righty made just three starts and 46 relief appearances last season, but he has extensive starting experience. If Contreras does head north with the Orioles, he'll likely be in line for a long relief role.