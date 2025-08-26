Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Tuesday that Contreras has joined the Orioles' taxi squad and will either start or pitch in bulk relief Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Contreras has spent the entirety of the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Norfolk, holding a 3.73 ERA and 70:33 K:BB over 91.2 innings covering 14 starts and 14 relief appearances. His last two outings were out of the bullpen, but Contreras threw 63 pitches in his last appearance, so he's stretched out to provide some length.