Zastryzny signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The lefty has a 4.41 ERA in 34.2 big-league innings, though none of those innings came in the 2019 season. He struggled to a 6.49 ERA in 94.1 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers' system last season.

