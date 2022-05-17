Chirinos is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Anthony Bemboom will check in behind the dish as a replacement for Chirinos, who went 0-for-6 with three strikeouts while starting at catcher in both of the Orioles' last two games. Chirinos (.427 OPS in 82 plate appearances this season) and Bemboom (.479 OPS in 52 plate appearances) are merely keeping the seat warm at catcher until the Orioles are ready to promote top prospect Adley Rutschman from Triple-A Norfolk.