Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss against the Red Sox.
The backup catcher provided the only offense for Baltimore on Wednesday as the team was stifled by Rich Hill and the Boston bullpen. Chirinos' solo shot in the eighth inning was his fourth of the season and first since Aug 3. The 38-year-old still figures to play second fiddle to Adley Rutchsman the rest of the way.
