Chorines isn't starting Saturday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Chirinos will take a seat for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-2 with two walks and two strikeouts Friday. Anthony Bemboom will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Thursday•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Rests Monday•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: On bench for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Resting Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Day off Thursday•