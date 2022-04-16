Chirinos will sit Saturday against the Yankees, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Chirinos sits for the second time in three games and the third time in the young season's first eight contests. He hasn't done much at the plate thus far, posting a .568 OPS. Anthony Bemboom will start in his place Saturday, catching Tyler Wells.
