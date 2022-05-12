site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Thursday
Chirinos isn't starting Thursday against the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Chirinos started in the last two games and went 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI. Anthony Bemboom will take over behind the dish and bat eighth Thursday.
