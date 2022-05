Chirinos is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Chirinos and Anthony Bemboom are expected to split duties behind the plate for the twin bill, with the latter getting the start at catcher in Game 1. Expect Chirinos to catch Bruce Zimmermann in the second half of the doubleheader.