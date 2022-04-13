site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Out of lineup Wednesday
Chirinos isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Chirinos started in each of the last two games and went 0-for-4 with a run, three walks and a strikeout. Anthony Bemboom will start behind the dish Wednesday.
