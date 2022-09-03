Chirinos went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Chirinos did his damage in the third inning to open the scoring. He's played in just eight games since the start of August, but he's gone 9-for-24 (.375) with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored in that span. The 38-year-old backup catcher has a .183/.272/.290 slash line with three homers, 20 RBI, nine runs scored, a steal and nine doubles through 192 plate appearances. His playing time is likely to remain scarce with Adley Rutschman playing well, but Chirinos has been solid in his limited opportunities of late.