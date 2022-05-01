site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chirinos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Chirinos started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale Sunday afternoon. Anthony Bemboom will take over behind the plate to form a battery with Jordan Lyles.
