Chirinos is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

After going hitless with a walk in Monday's 2-1 loss, Chirinos is now in an 0-for-14 drought at the plate over his last five starts. He still appears to have the edge on the No. 1 catcher's role, but Chirinos will cede duties behind the plate to Anthony Bemboom on Tuesday.