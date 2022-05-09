Chirinos is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos went 1-for-4 while starting behind the dish in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, so he'll get a breather with the Orioles facing a quick turnaround for Monday's series finale, which starts at 12:05 p.m. ET. Anthony Bemboom will catch for starting pitcher Tyler Wells.
