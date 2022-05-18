Chirinos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Chirinos will sit for the second day in a row while Anthony Bemboom gets another turn behind the plate. The two backstops are expected to continue to split time in relatively equitable fashion until the Orioles are willing to promote catching prospect Adley Rutschman from Triple-A Norfolk.
