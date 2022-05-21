Chirinos is in line to serve as the Orioles' No. 2 catcher after Adley Rutschman's contract was selected Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Chirinos served as the Orioles' top catcher to begin the season, but he hit just .139 with a home run, six RBI and four runs over 28 games. The 37-year-old will remain on the active roster following Rutschman's promotion, while Anthony Bemboom was designated for assignment. However, Rutschman should see plenty of playing time right off the bat, so Chirinos is in line for a clear backup role.