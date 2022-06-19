Chirinos went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a steal in a 7-6 loss to the Rays on Saturday.

Chirinos had his best game of the year, racking up more RBI in four at-bats than he did in the entire month of April. The veteran catcher hit two doubles, a single and even stole his first base of the season. Chirinos remains firmly entrenched as the backup to star rookie Adley Rutschman.