Chirinos went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a steal in a 7-6 loss to the Rays on Saturday.
Chirinos had his best game of the year, racking up more RBI in four at-bats than he did in the entire month of April. The veteran catcher hit two doubles, a single and even stole his first base of the season. Chirinos remains firmly entrenched as the backup to star rookie Adley Rutschman.
More News
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: On base twice Saturday•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Two-run homer in loss•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Slated for backup role•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Goes yard in win•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Sits again Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Gets maintenance day•