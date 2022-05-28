Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.
Chirinos took Nathan Eovaldi deep in the fifth inning for a two-run shot, scoring teammate Ramon Urias. The long ball was his second of the year, both of which have come in his last five contests. Chirinos is now the clear backup option at catcher behind Adley Rutschman, making him an unappealing fantasy option regardless of his recent power at the plate.
