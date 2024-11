Martinez signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Martinez turned in a 3.15 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 20 innings in Double-A in 2022, but injuries have prevented him from appearing in a game since then. Considering how long he's been out, the 26-year-old reliever may report to Double-A Bowie to begin the 2025 season, though a promotion to Triple-A Norfolk is also possible.